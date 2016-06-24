BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
June 24 Merit Invest SA
* Miroslaw Stepien, the company's CEO, lowers his stake in company to 16.6 percent from 45.2 percent via sale of 760,000 shares of Merit Invest
* 760,000 shares of company were sold for 125,000 zlotys ($31,220) in total
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies Source text for Eikon: