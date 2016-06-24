BRIEF-Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah
* Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah, Georgia
June 24 (Reuters) -
* MediaTek plans to reduce reliance on the smartphone sector with a five-year investment in new technologies - Nikkei
* Over next five years, MediaTek will invest more than 200 bln New Taiwan Dollars ($6.18 bln) into chip development in seven new fields - Nikkei
* MediaTek Inc says seven new fields include self-driving vehicles,automotive electronics, as well as factory automation - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah, Georgia
* Sees CZR Enterprise Wide net revenue $8.39 billion in 2017,$8.71 billion in 2018, $8.96 billion in 2019,$9.21 billion in 2020, $9.46 billion in 2021