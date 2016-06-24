BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces first RPL structured sale of SLST program in 2017
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
June 24 Cme Group Inc :
* CME raises COMEX 100 gold futures (GC) initial margins for speculators by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
* Rates effective after the close of business on June 27, 2016 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing