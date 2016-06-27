BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
June 27 Property Lease Fund SA :
* Said on Friday that it filed a modified motion on June 24 for the opening of the accelerated arrangement proceedings as Wroclaw Court states an irregularity in its previous partial accelerated arrangement proceedings motion
* The modifications will cover only the bondholders of the company's series B,C, D and E bonds
* The company applied for the opening of the partial accelerated arrangement proceedings on May 30
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.