June 27 Property Lease Fund SA :

* Said on Friday that it filed a modified motion on June 24 for the opening of the accelerated arrangement proceedings as Wroclaw Court states an irregularity in its previous partial accelerated arrangement proceedings motion

* The modifications will cover only the bondholders of the company's series B,C, D and E bonds

* The company applied for the opening of the partial accelerated arrangement proceedings on May 30

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)