By Kit Rees
| LONDON, June 27
LONDON, June 27 UK shares opened lower on
Monday, extending losses from the previous session after
Britain's vote to leave the European Union hurled Britain into
political uncertainty.
Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index opened 0.8
percent lower at 6,091.94 points, while the mid cap FTSE 250
was down 0.6 percent at the open.
UK housebuilders were among the top fallers, with Berkeley
Group, Taylor Wimpey Barratt Developments
and Persimmon down between 3.3 percent to 7.5
percent.
Budget airline easyJet fell nearly 10 percent after
it warned on third-quarter profit, saying that the vote to leave
the EU made the outlook for the second half of the year
uncertain.
Among the small caps, Foxtons fell 12.5 percent
after it said Brexit would prolong uncertainty in the property
market.
