June 27 Muza SA

* Said on Saturday that its shareholders authorized the company's management board to launch the share buyback program

* Its management has been authorized to buy back up to 0.4 million shares representing up to 20 pct of its share capital

* The shares can be bought back at price not lower than 1 zloty per share and not higher than 15 zlotys ($3.7) per share

($1 = 4.0271 zlotys)