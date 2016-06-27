June 27 Italia Independent Group SpA :
* Reported on Sunday Q1 turnover of 8.2 million euros ($9.05
million), down 18.5 percent year on year
* Says the trend of revenues in the months of April and May
did not make up for the first quarter slowdown
* Is taking into consideration to incorporate its wholly
owned unit Italia Independent SpA
* Board plans capital increase of up to 15 million euros
* Up to 5 million euros of the planned capital increase will
be offered to shareholders via rights issue
* Majority shareholder Lapo Elkann commits to subscribing to
all the shares that may not be subscribed in the capital
increase
