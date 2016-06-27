BRIEF-SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
* SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
June 27 Real Estate Developer Wingholding Zrt
* Has listed three-year bonds worth 18.4 million euros on Budapest Stock Exchange -bourse statement
* First listing of new corporate bonds since central bank took majority control of Budapest Stock Exchange (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Entered into 2017 bank deposits agreement to increase annual caps in relation to bank deposits