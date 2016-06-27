June 27 Yields rose on Egypt's 1 1/2-year zero-coupon and three-year treasury bond at an auction on Monday, data from the central bank website showed.

The average yield on the zero-coupon bond jumped to 15.329 percent from 14.309 percent when it was last sold, on June 13. The yield on the three-year bond rose to 15.521 percent from 14.638 percent at the last auction, on June 13.

(Reporting by Ola Noureldin, editing by Larry King)