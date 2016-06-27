(Adds comments)

June 27 AB Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt at webcast investor update in London:

* Asked about his view of customer behavior in wake of UK Brexit vote:

* "I think we will probably see some short-term reactions - that depends also on what sector you are into, what type of contracts you have"

* "But I don't think it will have a big, lasting effect actually."

* Says "uncertainty is never good"

* Says with acquisition-driven increase in scale, Volvo also became increasingly complex and bureaucratic.

* Says sees untapped potential in service market

* Says cost efficiency programme still running according to plan

* Says Volvo well invested and having capex running above deprecation as in past 15 years not sustainable long term Source: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Niklas Pollard,)