BRIEF-Larry Jewelry International enters into bond placing agreement
* Agrrement to subscribe in cash for bonds with an aggregate principal amount up to HK$100 million
June 27 Lordos Hotels Holdings Public Ltd :
* Reported on Thursday that pays dividend of 0.01 euros ($0.0110) per share
* The record date will be Wednesday, July 6th
Source text: bit.ly/28XqQ5j
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agrrement to subscribe in cash for bonds with an aggregate principal amount up to HK$100 million
(.) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, May 17 Global dairy prices rose for the fifth time in a row in fortnightly auctions, putting to rest any jitters that a recovery in dairy in 2017 was temporary. The Global Dairy Trade Price Index climbed 3.2 percent, with an average selling price of $3,313 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of Wednesday morning. After two years of declining prices, farmers and analysts had been concerned that a 50 percent rebound