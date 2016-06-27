UPDATE 1-Global dairy prices rise for fifth time in a row

(.) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, May 17 Global dairy prices rose for the fifth time in a row in fortnightly auctions, putting to rest any jitters that a recovery in dairy in 2017 was temporary. The Global Dairy Trade Price Index climbed 3.2 percent, with an average selling price of $3,313 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of Wednesday morning. After two years of declining prices, farmers and analysts had been concerned that a 50 percent rebound