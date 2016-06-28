OSLO, June 28 DNB Markets said:
* Updates interest rate and currency forecasts after Brexit
vote
* Maintains forecast that Norway's central bank will cut its
key policy rate by a quarter percentage point to a record low
0.25 percent in September, and that this rate level will be
maintained until the end of 2019
* Forecasts GBPNOK will fall to 10.22 in September from
current 11.33
* Forecasts EURNOK to strengthen to 8.80 in June 2017 from
current 9.41
* Forecasts Bank of England rate cut to 0.25 percent in
August from 0.50 percent, rate hike seen in 2019
* Predicts ECB rate cuts in September 2016 and March 2017,
increased bond purchases
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)