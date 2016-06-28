June 28 Old Mutual Plc

* Ceo hemphill says listing of old mutual wealth, emerging markets units is preferred option in managed break-up plan

* Old mutual ceo says has received approaches for businesses from "all manner" of players

* Uk will see short-term market fluctuations, is "sure bet" in longer term

* In process of "cleaning up" old mutual wealth italy, no comment on sale speculation