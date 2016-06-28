June 28 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Said on Monday that majority shareholder Tecno Holding SpA made a payment 28.4 million euros ($31.42 million) to subscribe to its share of the future capital increase of Tecnoinvestimenti

* Shareholder Quaestio Capital Management SGR SpA confirmed the irrevocable commitment to subscribing to 10 percent of the future capital increase for 5 million euros

* At present Tecno Holding SpA holds 56.9 percent of Tecnoinvestimenti share capital and Quaestio Capital Management SGR SpA holds 10 percent of Tecnoinvestimenti share capital

* The irrevocable commitments to subscribing to the capital increase cover 66.9 percent of its total

* On June 16, the board decided with the powers granted by shareholders to execute a capital increase for a total, premium included, of 50 million euros

