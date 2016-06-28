June 28 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :
* Said on Monday that majority shareholder Tecno Holding SpA
made a payment 28.4 million euros ($31.42 million) to subscribe
to its share of the future capital increase of Tecnoinvestimenti
* Shareholder Quaestio Capital Management SGR SpA confirmed
the irrevocable commitment to subscribing to 10 percent of the
future capital increase for 5 million euros
* At present Tecno Holding SpA holds 56.9 percent of
Tecnoinvestimenti share capital and Quaestio Capital Management
SGR SpA holds 10 percent of Tecnoinvestimenti share capital
* The irrevocable commitments to subscribing to the capital
increase cover 66.9 percent of its total
* On June 16, the board decided with the powers granted by
shareholders to execute a capital increase for a total, premium
included, of 50 million euros
($1 = 0.9040 euros)
