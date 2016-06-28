Brazil committed to fiscal consolidation after Fitch decision
SAO PAULO, May 19 The Brazilian Finance Ministry said on Friday it is committed to fiscal consolidation following a decision by Fitch Ratings to reaffirm the country's sovereign rating.
June 28 (Reuters) -
** Bank Zenit holds on June 28 book building for secondary offering of 2.5 billion rouble ($386.28 million) BO-13 series bonds, a source in banking circles told Reuters
** Price range benchmark is not less than 100 pct from nominal value corresponding to yield rate in a year at 11.57 pct per annum
** The issue of 5 billion roubles due 2024 was placed in June 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7196 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 The Brazilian Finance Ministry said on Friday it is committed to fiscal consolidation following a decision by Fitch Ratings to reaffirm the country's sovereign rating.
* Q1 REVENUE 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO