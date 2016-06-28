June 28 OTP Bank Nyrt

* Sertorius Global Opportunities Fund bought 300,000 OTP shares on Monday at 6,200 forints ($21.73) each.

* Sertorius managed by CSAM Asset Management Pte, a company operating under the qualified influence of OTP Chairman and CEO Sandor Csanyi.

* Sertorius now owns 1.225 mln OTP shares, representing a 0.44 percent stake in the bank. Further company coverage: ($1 = 285.33 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)