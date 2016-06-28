BRIEF-MLP Group Q1 net result turns to loss of 15.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
June 28Aias Investment Public Ltd :
* Announces that its financial results for H1 of FY 2016 expected to be improved than the results of the corresponding period of 2015
