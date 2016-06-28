BRIEF-MLP Group Q1 net result turns to loss of 15.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
June 28 Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV :
* Said on Monday that it had closed the acquisition of Torre Cuarzo, an office building in Mexico City
* The property is currently under its final development stage and is expected to be delivered by the second quarter of 2017
* The acquisition price of the transaction was 2.90 billion Mexican pesos ($153.1 million) which will be paid with a combination of cash and CBFIs
* In addition, the company expects to invest another 474.0 million Mexican pesos to complete the construction for a total investment of 3.37 billion Mexican pesos
Source text: bit.ly/297iefD
Further company coverage:
($1 = 18.9430 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, May 19 Home prices have surged in Ireland and need to be "closely monitored", the European Central Bank and European Commission said on Friday.