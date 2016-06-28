** Tineke Frikkee, who runs Smith & Williamson's UK Equity Income Fund, bought more shares in Next and BT on Friday - perceived Brexit losers which both dived >10% that day

** FTSE 350 General Retailers index saw its worst day in almost three decades on Friday (GBP weakness (high USD/EUR sourcing costs), blow to consumer sentiment)

** Next sources its goods in USD, but is hedged until Spring 2017, so FX will not impact its short-term numbers, says PM

** Next, which has been buying back its own shares in the past days, stages something of a recovery on Tuesday, +9.9%

** BT mainly hit by fears over pension fund, currently at a large deficit which could widen if markets stay weak

** However, BT has negotiated a 3-year cash inflow plan with its trustees and the next review of this scheme is not due for a few years, so cash flows will not be affected, PM says

** BT up c4% Tuesday (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)