** Tineke Frikkee, who runs Smith & Williamson's UK Equity
Income Fund, bought more shares in Next and BT on
Friday - perceived Brexit losers which both dived >10% that day
** FTSE 350 General Retailers index saw its
worst day in almost three decades on Friday (GBP weakness (high
USD/EUR sourcing costs), blow to consumer sentiment)
** Next sources its goods in USD, but is hedged until Spring
2017, so FX will not impact its short-term numbers, says PM
** Next, which has been buying back its own shares in the
past days, stages something of a recovery on Tuesday, +9.9%
** BT mainly hit by fears over pension fund, currently at a
large deficit which could widen if markets stay weak
** However, BT has negotiated a 3-year cash inflow plan with
its trustees and the next review of this scheme is not due for a
few years, so cash flows will not be affected, PM says
** BT up c4% Tuesday
