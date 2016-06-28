BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 VibroSense Dynamics AB :
* Skånes University Hospital purchases two VibroSense Meters, a medical device for assessment and diagnosis of tactile sensitivity in hands
* The order value exceeds 250,000 Swedish crowns ($29,350.30)
($1 = 8.5178 Swedish crowns)
* Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)