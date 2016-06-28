June 28 VibroSense Dynamics AB :

* Skånes University Hospital purchases two VibroSense Meters, a medical device for assessment and diagnosis of tactile sensitivity in hands

* The order value exceeds 250,000 Swedish crowns ($29,350.30)

Source text: bit.ly/29bli9t

($1 = 8.5178 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)