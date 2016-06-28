June 28 AlphaHelix Molecular Diagnostics publ AB :

* Techtum Lab has signed a contract for the supply and installation of a system for digital PCR

* The customer is a research laboratory in Copenhagen

* The order value is about 2 million Swedish crowns ($235,175.15) in the first year and additionally about 700,000 crowns per year for usage

Source text: bit.ly/294z4vb

($1 = 8.5043 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)