BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 AlphaHelix Molecular Diagnostics publ AB :
* Techtum Lab has signed a contract for the supply and installation of a system for digital PCR
* The customer is a research laboratory in Copenhagen
* The order value is about 2 million Swedish crowns ($235,175.15) in the first year and additionally about 700,000 crowns per year for usage
($1 = 8.5043 Swedish crowns)
Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO