(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market
reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report)
LONDON, June 28 Live coverage of European markets now available
on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European stocks rebound after two sessions of losses
** FTSEurofirst 300 index extends gains slightly, up nearly 3 pct
** Insurers top gainers, Legal & General rises after Solvency II update
** Ocado soars following profit rise
** Chemicals company K+S slides after Citi cuts price target
** Worries over Brexit vote still linger
** S&P cuts Britain's credit rating
(Reporting by Kit Rees)