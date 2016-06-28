BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 Pharmacolog i Uppsala publ AB :
* Says has entered into a commercial agreement with Clinical Trial Consultants AB (CTC) concerning DrugLog Source text: bit.ly/290fdKe
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
* Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)