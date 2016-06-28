BRIEF-Valorem Energy gets $300 mln commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund L.P.
* Valorem Energy LLC says it has received an initial $300 million equity commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund, L.P. Source text for Eikon:
June 28 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* Ice Clear U.S. raises Cocoa (CC) margins by 26.9 percent to $1,650 per contract from $1,300
* Margins effective with the opening of business on Wednesday, June 29, 2016 and thereafter (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)
* Valorem Energy LLC says it has received an initial $300 million equity commitment from Kayne Private Energy Income Fund, L.P. Source text for Eikon:
* Announced enhancements to Receivables Manager service offered to treasury management customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: