BRIEF-Easy One Financial Group says unit entered into loan agreement
* Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer
June 29 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it has been conducting negotiations to buy 100 percent of BPH TFI SA and as a result is signed on June 28 a term sheet with GE Capital EMEA Services Limited
* Term sheet gives company a two weeks exclusivity period to held negotiations for buy of BPH TFI
* Conclusion of transaction is dependant upon result of due diligence process and getting approvals from regulators
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer
AMSTERDAM, May 17 ABN Amro, the Netherlands' largest domestic lender, reported on Wednesday a 29 percent rise in first-quarter net profits to 615 million euros ($683 million), with a growing loan book and better margins reflecting a strong Dutch economy.