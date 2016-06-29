BRIEF-Marac Electronics says will not distribute dividend for FY 2016
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rpTGUq] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Dixons Carphone
* FD says sales in UK have increased post Brexit vote on Thursday
* FD says over 90 percent of sourcing for UK market is paid for in sterling
* FD says investment plans unchanged post Brexit vote
* FD says plans investment spend of about 250 million stg in 2016-17 Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* April fresh fruit bunches production 77,118 MT Source text: ( http://bit.ly/2pVsJXJ) Further company coverage: