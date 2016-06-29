BRIEF-Easy One Financial Group says unit entered into loan agreement
* Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer
June 29 NP3 Fastigheter AB :
* Said on Tuesday acquired a real estate portfolio in Falun of 12 properties with an underlying property value of 270 million Swedish crowns ($31.75 million)
* Sellers are Haglöf & Nordkvist AB and Maralago industri AB Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5049 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
AMSTERDAM, May 17 ABN Amro, the Netherlands' largest domestic lender, reported on Wednesday a 29 percent rise in first-quarter net profits to 615 million euros ($683 million), with a growing loan book and better margins reflecting a strong Dutch economy.