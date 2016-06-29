BRIEF-United Networks partners with Chubb Insurance for wifi app
* Deal To distribute its wi-fi data product to insurer's selected travel insurance customers.
June 29Qumak SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Treasury Ministry - National Water Management Authority revokes its contract with company for Phase 5 of implementation of IT defence system against extraordinary threats
* Remuneration for Phase 5 was at 50.6 million zlotys ($12.7 million) net
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rpTGUq] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)