BRIEF-Marac Electronics says will not distribute dividend for FY 2016
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016
June 29 Admiral Boats SA :
* Said on Tuesday that on June 21 Wieslaw Kleba sold 3.4 million shares representing 4.63 percent stake in the company
* After transaction Wieslaw Kleba lowered his stake in company to 22.12 percent stake from 26.76 percent
* 3.4 million shares of the company were sold at 0.15 zloty ($0.0376) per share
($1 = 3.9879 zlotys)
* April fresh fruit bunches production 77,118 MT