June 29 Wittchen SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed a deal with Lidl Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. for deliveries of leather goods under the brand WITTCHEN

* The total estimated value of the deal is 13.3 million zlotys ($3.33 million) net

($1 = 3.9884 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)