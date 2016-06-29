BRIEF-Marac Electronics says will not distribute dividend for FY 2016
SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016
June 29 Wittchen SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed a deal with Lidl Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. for deliveries of leather goods under the brand WITTCHEN
* The total estimated value of the deal is 13.3 million zlotys ($3.33 million) net


($1 = 3.9884 zlotys)
April fresh fruit bunches production 77,118 MT