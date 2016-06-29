BRIEF- R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
June 29Makarony Polskie SA :
* Said on Tuesday its shareholder meeting resolved to pay FY 2015 divivend of 0.35 zlotys per share or total value of 3.2 million zlotys ($802,850)
* Management board recommended payment of FY div. of 0.17 zloty per share or total value of 1.6 million zlotys on May 11
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9858 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I