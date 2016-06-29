June 29Makarony Polskie SA :

* Said on Tuesday its shareholder meeting resolved to pay FY 2015 divivend of 0.35 zlotys per share or total value of 3.2 million zlotys ($802,850)

* Management board recommended payment of FY div. of 0.17 zloty per share or total value of 1.6 million zlotys on May 11

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9858 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)