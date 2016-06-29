June 29 Alcoa Upstream Corp
* Alcoa Upstream Corp files form 10 registration statement
with U.S. SEC in connection with co's spinoff plan - Sec filing
* Upstream co will include five business units that today
make up global primary products-bauxite, alumina, aluminum, cast
products and energy
* Upstream co will also include rolled products business
unit consisting of rolling mill operations in Warrick, Indiana
and Saudi Arabia
* Separation will occur by means of pro rata distribution by
Alcoa Inc of at least 80.1% shares of newly formed upstream
company
* Alcoa co has commitments to fund its pension plans,
provide payments for other post-retirement benefit plans, and
fund capital projects
* Alcoa will continue to own the value-add businesses, and
will become the value-add company
* Alcoa will change its name to Arconic Inc
* Alcoa Upstream Corp to change name to "Alcoa Corporation",
will apply for authorization to list stock on NYSE under symbol
"AA"
* Alcoa Upstream Corp says Arconic Inc will change its stock
symbol from "AA" to "ARNC"
* Alcoa Corporation intends to incur certain debt prior to
or concurrent with separation
* Alcoa Corp intends to provide up to $1.5 billion liquidity
facilities through senior secured revolving credit facility
* Alcoa Corp intends to issue about $1 billion of funded
debt through issuance of term loans, secured notes and/or
unsecured notes
* Alcoa Corp also intends to pay a substantial portion of
the proceeds of the funded debt to Arconic - sec filing
Source text for Eikon (1.usa.gov/293UO9h)
Further company coverage: