BRIEF-Nizhnekamskshina recommends no FY 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO FY 2016 DIVIDEND
June 29 Sao Martinho SA :
* Announced on Tuesday that it would propose to pay dividends totalling 55.4 million Brazilian reais ($17.0 million), corresponding to 0.4914 real per share
* Dividend payment on August 15
* Dividend record date is July 29
* Ex-dividend as of August 1
* To propose share capital increase of 133.6 million reais to 1.06 billion reais from 931.3 million reais, without new shares issue, through capitalization of investment reserve
May 17 Jinhui Liquor Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on May 18