BRIEF- Sekisui House Reit prices new units
* Says it resolved to issue new units at the price of 135,320 yen per share or 9.66 billion yen in total through public offering, subscription period from May 18 to May 19 and payment date May 24
STOCKHOLM, June 29 ** Daily Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) says Klarna co-founder Niklas Adalberth plans sale of his 13 pct stake in payments firm, citing unnamed sources ** SvD says Adalberth, who declines to comment to the paper, offering shares to investors at total price 2.6 bln SEK, valuing all of Klarna at 20 bln SEK ($2.4 bln)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
($1 = 8.4750 Swedish crowns)
BEIJING, May 17 China's banking regulator said on Wednesday it will strengthen cyber security protection at banks to prevent "disruptive systemic risk events" after the global WannaCry "ransomware" attack infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries.