BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from May 18 pending announcement related to share transfer
June 29 Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers:
* Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers to acquire Acre Capital Holdings LLC
* Deal for $93 million Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT, May 17 Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange, CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.