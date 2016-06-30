Audi's efforts to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
June 30 Norway's fisheries ministry says:
* Will implement measures to increase salmon production in a bid to offset limited supply growth
* "A lack of salmon may cause that prices rise too much. Therefore, we are implementing measures to increase production now," said fisheries minister, Per Sandberg, in a statement
* Says to offer increased flexibility by increasing the ceiling for the amount of fish that can be held in the sea during the best growth period
* "The farmers can then exploit the natural temperature variations in the sea better"
* The new scheme can be bought for 1.5 million crowns per permit
* Says it is a voluntary offer and it is not possible to say how much growth it will trigger
* "For the industry, this gives increased flexibility and possibilities to keep up production throughout the winter, and by that avoid layoffs," Sandberg said
* The ministry will put out a tender shortly, the registration deadline is Sept 1
* The new regulation will happen in accordance with the new "traffic light" system from 2017 Click here to read the full statement (only in Norwegian): here (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
* Hotel de Crillon to reopen on July 5 after 200 mln euros revamp