Audi's efforts to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
June 30 KI Group SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that the board proposes a dividend of 0.12 euro per share, having taken into into account the substantial stability in the first half of the year and the ongoing current favorable situations both from a business and macroeconomic perspective
* Hotel de Crillon to reopen on July 5 after 200 mln euros revamp