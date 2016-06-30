3i reports 36 pct rise in total return, recommends higher dividend
LONDON, May 18 Private equity fund 3i on Thursday reported a 36 percent total return for the year to March 31 and recommended a 18.5 pence per share final dividend.
June 30 ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :
* Said on Wednesday it is launching share buyback for up to 3,608,317 shares representing no more than 6.19 percent of its share capital
* The offered price is 16 zlotys per share
* The share buyback will run from July 6 to July 12
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 30.2 million versus EGP 42.2 million year ago