BRIEF-U.S. musician Chris Cornell has died at age 52 in Detroit - AP, citing representative
June 30Acrebit SA :
* Said on Wednesday it has signed a deal with Bell Polska Sp. z o.o. for the license and implementation of MS Dynamics NAC system with Acrebit's copyright solutions - Tool, WMS, E-logistic
* The deal remuneration will be from 300,000 zlotys ($75,300)
($1 = 3.9865 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees