BRIEF-OEX sees FY 2017 net profit of 15.8 mln zlotys
* SEES FY 2017 OPERATING REVENUE OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Blue Note SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that the board proposes a capital hike, via capital increase and convertible bond issue, for up to total 20 million euros ($22.19 million)
($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 18 Major miner and trader Glencore has entered an agreement with Corporacion G500 SAPI (G500) to create a platform, to be known as G500 Network, which will service around 12 percent of fuel stations in Mexico.