BRIEF- Systems Engineering Consultants to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 19
June 30 Axelero SpA :
* Said on Wednesday it expects to close H1 2016 with production value exceeding 20 million euros ($22.20 million) versus 6.5 million euros in H1 2015
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY Q1 TURNOVER 36.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 29.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO