BRIEF-U.S. musician Chris Cornell has died at age 52 in Detroit - AP, citing representative
June 30 DigiTouch SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Optimized Group Srl
* Optimized Group Srl is a web agency specialized in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM)
* Equity value of the operation is 1.4 million euros ($1.55 million)
* 1.1 million euros of the transaction will be paid via cash while the remaining 0.3 million euros will be paid via the credit lines of the company 24 months after
* Agreement envisages earnout option
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees