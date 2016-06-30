June 30 Pierrel SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that shareholder Fin Posillipo SpA, owner of a 36.4 percent stake in Pierrel, made a payment for a future capital increase of 0.85 million euros ($944,690.00)

* Fin Posillipo SpA has made payments for a future capital increase of a total of 4.6 million euros

* Shareholder Bootes Srl, owner of a 5.3 percent stake in Pierrel, made a payment of 0.15 million euros for a future capital increase

* Bootes Srl has made payments for a future capital increase of a total of 0.66 million euros

* Shareholders approved on May 3 a rights issue of up to 20 million euros to be implemented by March 31, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)