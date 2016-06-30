BRIEF-Shanghai Conant Optics elects chairman and general manager and appoints CFO
* Says it elects Fei Zhengxiang as chairman and general manager
June 30 Pierrel SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that shareholder Fin Posillipo SpA, owner of a 36.4 percent stake in Pierrel, made a payment for a future capital increase of 0.85 million euros ($944,690.00)
* Fin Posillipo SpA has made payments for a future capital increase of a total of 4.6 million euros
* Shareholder Bootes Srl, owner of a 5.3 percent stake in Pierrel, made a payment of 0.15 million euros for a future capital increase
* Bootes Srl has made payments for a future capital increase of a total of 0.66 million euros
* Shareholders approved on May 3 a rights issue of up to 20 million euros to be implemented by March 31, 2017
May 18Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says it elects Chen Yaogen as chairman and general manager * Says it appoints He Zhen as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/5ntZsB Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)