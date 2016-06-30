BRIEF-U.S. musician Chris Cornell has died at age 52 in Detroit - AP, citing representative
June 30 Mediacontech SpA :
* Mediacontech and LMGR Srl sign an agreement to sell their stakes in Deltatre SpA to Triangle Italy SpA
* Mediacontech owns a 51 percent stake in Deltatre while LMGR owns a 49 percent stake in Deltatre
* Price of the transtaction, subject to adjustments, is 122.1 million euros ($135.73 million)
* The sale is part of Mediacontech debt restructuring agreement
* Deltatre is specialized in IT and Media Technology services
