3i reports 36 pct rise in total return, recommends higher dividend
LONDON, May 18 Private equity fund 3i on Thursday reported a 36 percent total return for the year to March 31 and recommended a 18.5 pence per share final dividend.
June 30 Gazkon OJSC :
* Signs sale-purchase agreement for sale of 35 million shares of Lider CJSC
* Deal value is 2.4 billion roubles ($37.41 million) Source text: bit.ly/294cMXs
($1 = 64.1565 roubles)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 30.2 million versus EGP 42.2 million year ago