** Stobart Group +c.13% & on track for best day
ever after support services co says plans to increase level &
frequency of divs
** Co says expects to pay quarterly div of probably 3p,
starting in Oct
** Stifel hikes TP to 200p from 155p & ups div est to assume
6% yield on doubled payout
** Top of FTSE All Share Industrial Transportation index
& touches its highest since early 2011
** Stobart sees scope to increase div level or return cash
via share buybacks or special divs as circumstances permit
** About 70% 30-day avg vol through in 1.5 hr on stock,
which is +28% YTD