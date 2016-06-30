BRIEF-Berendsen says Elis' revised proposal significantly undervalues co
* Berendsen - confirms that it has, together with its advisers, carefully reviewed preliminary and conditional proposal made by ELIS on 16 may 2017
June 30 West Real Estate SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it acquired 100 pct, that is 500 shares, in Eco Environ Sp. z o.o. for a total of 50,000 zlotys ($12,600)
* Eco Environ trades in CO2 emissions Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, May 18 Specialist annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 13 percent rise in first-quarter new business sales on Thursday, lifted by strong sales of group annuities to companies, sending its shares higher.