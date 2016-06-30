June 30 Mccormick & Company Inc
* Qtrly net sales $1.06 billion versus $1.02 billion
* Mccormick reports on second quarter results and latest
2016 financial outlook
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.73
* Q2 sales rose 4 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.63 to $3.70
* Mccormick & company inc says company expects to grow sales
1% to 3% for fy 2016
* Says reaffirmed its expected growth rate for sales,
adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share for
2016
* "have increased our cost savings goal for 2016 to a range
of $100 million to $110 million"
* Mccormick & company inc says for fy 2016 operating income
is expected to grow 16% to 19% from $548 million of operating
income in 2015
* Excluding impact of special charges, projected range for
adjusted earnings per share in 2016 remains $3.68 to $3.75
* Mccormick & company inc says reaffirmed its expectation to
grow adjusted operating income 6% to 8% in fy 2016 from adjusted
operating income of $614 million in 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.74, revenue view $4.41
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mccormick & company inc says estimated impact of special
charges in 2016 has increased by $0.02 to $0.05
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)