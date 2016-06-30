June 30 Mccormick & Company Inc

* Qtrly net sales $1.06 billion versus $1.02 billion

* Mccormick reports on second quarter results and latest 2016 financial outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 sales rose 4 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.63 to $3.70

* Mccormick & company inc says company expects to grow sales 1% to 3% for fy 2016

* Says reaffirmed its expected growth rate for sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share for 2016

* "have increased our cost savings goal for 2016 to a range of $100 million to $110 million"

* Mccormick & company inc says for fy 2016 operating income is expected to grow 16% to 19% from $548 million of operating income in 2015

* Excluding impact of special charges, projected range for adjusted earnings per share in 2016 remains $3.68 to $3.75

* Mccormick & company inc says reaffirmed its expectation to grow adjusted operating income 6% to 8% in fy 2016 from adjusted operating income of $614 million in 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.74, revenue view $4.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mccormick & company inc says estimated impact of special charges in 2016 has increased by $0.02 to $0.05