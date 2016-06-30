June 30 Inversiones Agricolas y Comerciales SA :

* Said on Wednesday shareholders approved a share issue of 7.50 billion Chilean pesos ($11.3 million) via issuance of 79.8 million shares that will be offered solely to current shareholders of the company

($1 = 663.6800 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)